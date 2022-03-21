Punjab CM holds Home, Administrative Reforms portfolios

Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) On the recommendation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday allotted portfolios to the newly inducted ministers.



Mann would hold the portfolios of Administrative Reforms, Civil Aviation, General Administration, Home Affairs and Justice, Personnel, Vigilance, Housing and Urban Development, Local Government, Industries and Commerce, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture, Conservation of Land and Water, Food Processing, among others.



Harpal Singh Cheema has been assigned the portfolios of Finance, Planning, Programme Implementation, Excise and Taxation and Cooperation.



Cabinet ministers Baljit Kaur has been given the portfolios of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development while Harbhajan Singh has been given the charge of Public Works and Power.



Vijay Singla has been assigned the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research.



Lal Chand has been allotted the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forests and Wildlife, while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been allotted the departments of School Education, Sports and Youth Services and Higher Education.



Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been allotted the portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and NRI Affairs.



Laljit Singh Bhullar has been given the charge of Transport and Hospitality.



Bram Shankar has been given the charge of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Water Supply and Sanitation.



Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest Cabinet minister at the age of 31, has been given the portfolios of Legal and Legislative Affairs, Mines and Geology, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Jails.



