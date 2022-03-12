Punjab CM-designate withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) In an obvious message against VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew security of 122 former legislators, minister and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, ahead of his swearing-in.



The former ministers included Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.



However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.



However, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who is an ex-legislator, are among those whose security cover was withdrawn.



