Puja Agarwal: OTT as a platform excites me more

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) 'Simmba' actress Puja Agarwal, who has been recently seen in the short film 'Mirror', says that OTT as a platform excites her and she would like to be part of more projects on OTT.



"I have worked in a couple of short films. Recently, my film 'Mirror' got released. My focus is more on OTT. I feel a lot of amazing content is being made for various OTT platforms and I would love to be part of some. It's a medium which allows you to experiment as an actor," she says.



Ask her what is her favourite genre as an actor and a viewer, and she says: "I have been intrigued by the fantasy genre since childhood. I love magic, fairies, witches and the dreamy world."



Meanwhile, while work is important to Puja, so is relaxing and rejuvenating, she says.



"Spending quality time with family and friends and going on a solo vacation trip are some of the things I do to refresh myself. I have very few friends in life and they all are my family. While I have a diverse network of people I know, I feel a greater sense of belonging and well-being by nurturing close, meaningful relationships that will support me through thick and thin," she says.



--IANS

ila/kr

