Puducherry hikes salaries of doctors, nurses and other NRHM staff

Puducherry, March 10 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday announced a hike in the salaries of doctors, nurses and other medical staff under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) who are working for several years on contract basis.



In addition to the doctors and nurses, salaries of ANMs, ASHA workers, paramedic staff and other non-medical staff under the NHRM have also been raised.



The hike will be effective from April 1, 2022.



According to a statement issued by the UT health department, the salary of an Ayush doctor has been hiked from Rs 40,000 per month to Rs 50,000 per month. The salary of a nurse in Ayush has been increased from Rs 11,000 to 21,000.



The salary of an auxillary nurse-cum-midwife (ANM), who plays an important role in programme implementation, has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000. The salary of an ASHA worker has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.



The salary of a physiotherapist, mamogram technician, senior lab technician and psychiatric social worker has been enhanced to Rs 20,000. Senior TB lab supervisor, pharmacist-cum-store manager and optometrist will get a salary of Rs 19,000 now.



The salaries of attendants and drivers have also been enhanced.



Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in a statement that his government was planning to regularise the services of staff working for several years on a contract basis under NRHM.



He also said that the territorial government is planning to provide health insurance to all families. He said that presently people under BPL schemes are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.



