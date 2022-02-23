Pucovski wants to continue playing and I will help him: Coach Rogers

Sydney, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Australian Test cricketer Chris Rogers, who is currently the Victorian state team coach, has said that young opening batter Will Pucovski "wants to continue playing cricket" despite recently suffering an 11th concussion.



The 24-year-old Pucovski, who made his Test debut against India with a polished 62 last year at home, suffered another concussion while playing volleyball in the warm-up just before the final day of a Sheffield Shield match against South Australia on February 12. He started showing symptoms of concussion while fielding and was substituted immediately.



Pucovski was playing his maiden comeback first-class game in over 12 months since he made his Test debut against India in January 2021.



Rogers, who played 25 Tests and is currently the Victorian state coach, told SEN's Whateley on Wednesday that he will speak with Pucovski on Thursday to chalk out the player's roadmap to playing professional cricket again following the latest bout of concussion.



"There are conversations that are happening in the background. Will (Pucovski) has indicated that he wants to keep playing. We just have to weigh up everything that's happening at the moment. He's been in and around the Junction Oval a few times over the four days of the Shield game and he's coming in tomorrow (Thursday). I'll have a chat with him then to see how he's going," said Rogers.



"I think he's pretty hopeful, we just need to have those conversations and make sure that everything is OK. I'm sure that will play out," added Rogers.



Earlier this month, an optimistic Rogers had said that Pucovski could emerge from the setbacks but it will take time.



"The brain can repair, but it needs time -- it's not 30 days. This needs to be very expertly handled. Support through this by cricket, sure, but no pressure whatsoever." Rogers had said amid talks that the youngster should retire from playing professional cricket.



Pucovski had emerged as a bright batting prospect for Australia with the opener scoring 1,870 runs at an average of 53.42 in 25 first-class games.



