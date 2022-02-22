Protests resume in Sudan amid UN expert's visit

Khartoum, Feb 22 (IANS) Protests demanding civilian rule and the release of political detainees have resumed in Sudan, which coincided with a visit of a UN human rights expert to the country.



On Monday night, thousands of protesters gathered at the busiest bus station Sharwani in capital Khartoum before marching toward the Republican Palace, while thousands of others gathered at Bahri and Omdurman cities, raising photos of martyrs and detainees, Xinhua news agency quoted witnesses as saying.



Adama Dieng, UN expert on human rights in Sudan, is on a visit to the country until Thursday.



The trip was initially planned for last month, but was postponed to Sunday at the request of the Sudanese authorities.



On Sunday, the former ruling Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance called in a statement for a national campaign to release all political detainees estimated at over 200.



Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese authorities released 36 detainees from a prison south of the capital, the Sudanese Lawyers Committee said on its Facebook page, adding those released are political prisoners in connection with the recent protests.



The committee noted that the move "aims to mislead the visiting UN human rights expert".



Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.



Since then, Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests stage by opposition group, during which dozens of protesters have also been killed in clashes with security forces.



--IANS

ksk/

