Property dealer shot dead in UP district

Azamgarh (UP), Feb 15 (IANS) A property dealer was shot dead allegedly over a property dispute near Narauli, late on Monday night.



Raghavendra Pratap Singh a.k.a. Tuntun Singh, 35, reportedly had a dispute over property with some people and was sprayed with bullets when he was returning home.



He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. He had taken six bullets on him.



Hundreds of people, including family members, gathered at the hospital as soon as the news spread.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya, SP City Shailendra Lal reached the hospital with additional forces.



The SP said that three teams are investigating all angles of the murder and the possible motive behind it.



