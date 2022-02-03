Prominent Manipuri actor, 40 others join BJP ahead of polls

Imphal, Feb 3 (IANS) After several Congress leaders and MLAs recently joined the BJP in poll-bound Manipur, the ruling BJP received another boost on Thursday when a prominent Manipuri film star R.K Somendro Singh, popularly known as Kaiku, joined the saffron party along with 40 co-actors and associates from the film community.



Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed Singh, 40, and the co-actors to the BJP at a function held at the BJP office in Imphal.



BJP's national spokesman and in-charge for Manipur, Sambit Patra, and state BJP chief, A. Sharda Devi, were present in the joining programme, among others.



Biren Singh later tweeted: "Hearty welcome to Shri RK Somendro Singh (Kaiku) Ji & leading artistes of Manipur who have joined the BJP today at Thambal Shanglen. The joining programme was also attended by Smt A. Sharda Devi Ji, Pres. BJP Manipur, Dr Sambit Swaraj Ji, Prabhari BJP Manipur & party Karyakartas."



