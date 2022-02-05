Producer Rajkumar, actress Sripriya's daughter Sneha to wed banker Anmol Sharma in London

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Sneha Sethupathy, the daughter of film producer Rajkumar Sethupathy and popular actress Sripriya, is to wed Anmol Sharma, son of Rajesh Sharma and Sadhana, in London on February 6.



Sources said that due to the present Covid situation and also to help process her visa, the marriage will be registered in London.



However, there will be a proper South Indian wedding in Chennai.



The gala affair is likely to take place on April 4, 5 and 6.



Formal invitations will be sent to all friends and well-wishers, the sources added.



Sneha, who has studied law at Warrick College, London, has also done her masters in Law. Anmol Sharma, who has two MBAs, works at the Bank of England in London.



His family, which is into business, has been in the UK for the last 25 years.



--IANS

mani/dc/ksk/







