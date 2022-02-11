Producer Naga Vamsi divulges details on NTR-Trivikram Srinivas' next venture

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Tollywood producer Naga Vamsi has spilled the beans about his next venture with 'RRR' fame Jr. NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas.



The yet-to-be-launched movie will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi, which will be launched formally in the coming days.



"We have planned it on a huge scale. The concept of the movie is really interesting, and NTR will be seen in a never-before role. Trivikram Srinivas has penned a mind-blowing story, which we believe has a potential to reach pan-India," Naga Vamsi said during his recent conversation with the media.



Though the 'Bheemla Nayak' producer didn't reveal much, he hints that the movie is to launch Trivikram and his team in the pan-India race. NTR-Trivikram's movie will probably start after the duo's other commitments. NTR will next appear in Koratala Siva's movie, while Trivikram Srinivas has signed to direct Mahesh Babu for their next.



Telugu producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is one of the most happening producers with his movies 'DJ Tillu' and 'Bheemla Nayak' ready for respective releases.



On the other hand, Naga Vamsi's film 'DJ Tillu', the first crime comedy under the banner, is headed for a theatrical release this Saturday (February 12).



--IANS

py/dc/svn