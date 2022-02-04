Probe ordered as fisherman ends life in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Kerala government has ordered a probe after a 57-year-old fisherman committed suicide citing "apathy" of officials at the Fort Kochi revenue office.



Kerala Revenue Minister K.Rajan on Friday told the media that a probe by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner has been ordered.



"He has been asked to submit his report in a week's time and strict action will be taken if any kind of laxity on the part of any official at the Revenue Divisional Office is found," Rajan said.



Sajeevan, a fisherman for the past 30 years, had been frequenting the Fort Kochi office for an year to set right his revenue papers. The last he visited the office was on Wednesday.



On Thursday morning, Sajeevan was found hanging from a tree at his residence. Later, a suicide note was recovered in which he blamed the corruption in the government system saying despite approaching the revenue department repeatedly with a genuine need, his grievances were not addressed.



"He was deeply disappointed as he wanting to get the papers of our house and land from the office to be submitted for a bank loan. He has been after it for a year but the department did not help him despite continuous requests," said his grieving wife and daughter.



Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said there have been several complaints against the revenue office following which barring one, 24 officials was transferred some time back.



But nothing seems to have changed, he added as the commn man continues to suffer, he added.



--IANS

