Priyanka to address rally in Uttarakhand CM Dhami's constituency

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Ahead of the February 14 Uttarakhand election, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Saturday address three rallies in the hill state's Khatima, Haldwani, and Srinagar.



The first rally in Khatima is in the home constituency of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamiw, ho is again contesting from the seat, and she will set try to set the tone for her party which is trying to unseat the BJP.



The Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from the adjacent Lal Kuan constituency.



The Saturday campaign is basically focused in the Kumaon region, which was stronghold of Congress due to N.D. Tiwari and Indira Hridyesh both now deceased.



However, Rawat, a veteran in politics, does not consider the incumbent Chief Minister as an opponent but says its him vs the BJP.



--IANS

miz/vd