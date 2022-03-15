Prithvi Ambani makes his school debut

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Mukesh Ambani's first grandson – Prithvi Ambani has made his school debut at his parent's alma mater, Sunflower Nursery School, Malabar Hill.



Son of Akash and Shloka, Prithvi is making an early entry into his school life to get a "normal" upbringing.



Ironically, being at the centre of national and international fascination, Prithvi has already been grabbing the limelight and being touted as the "Prince of India."



By sending its youngest member to a school in India, the country's richest family is setting a great example by endorsing "educating in India". Ensuring tight security, the Ambani family ensured that the staff remains discrete and confidential.



At the end of the school, Prithvi was picked up by both Akash and Shloka from the gate.



The Ambani family is ensuring that Prithvi gets access to quality education and a great learning environment which is the highlight of the Sunflower School.



