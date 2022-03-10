Principal accused of raping teacher in UP

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 10 (IANS) A case has been lodged against a principal of an intermediate college after a contractual teacher accused him of raping her over the pretext of providing her a permanent government job.



The case has been registered following the orders of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday.



The woman, a resident of a locality in Kampil police circle, stated in her complaint that she was teaching on a contractual basis in an inter college in the district since 2015.



"During this time, the principal demanded Rs 15 lakh in lieu of providing her a permanent job," she claimed.



She further alleged that she gave him Rs 3 lakh while the rest was to be given after receiving the appointment letter.



However, after a few days, the principal called her to his room and offered her tea laced with sedatives. Soon after consuming it, the woman fell unconscious. Later, the principal raped her and also made a video of the act, said the complaint.



It was when she became pregnant, she asked the principal to marry her, but he refused," stated the complainant.



Kampil police station in-charge Digvijay Singh said that the matter is being investigated after registering a case under relevant sections of IPC including 376 following a complaint by the lady teacher.



"Action will be taken after the investigation," Singh added.



--IANS

amita/dpb