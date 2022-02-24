Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary back with new music video 'Zindagi'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have come up with a new music video 'Zindagi' , the song is sung by Afsana Khan.



Afsana, who earlier delivered songs like 'Titliaan', 'Jodaa' said, "'Zindagi' is a song that will resonate well with the audience. The feelings and emotions that the song showcases are simply outstanding."



The song is written by Veen Ranjha and is composed by Shobi Sarwan.



"It was a surreal experience for me to shoot for Zindagi. This song in the voice of Afsana sounds so powerful. We had a great time shooting for it. I am very excited to see the fans' reaction as they always love to see me and Prince together," said Yuvika.



The video is produced by Times Music, released on Thursday and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and on all audio streaming platforms.



