President to witness Fleet Review in Vizag

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha on Saturday and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday when he will witness the Naval Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam.



On February 20, he will inaugurate the three-year long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.



On February 21, the President will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam. "The President of India as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces reviews the Indian NavalA Fleet once in his/her term as part of the 'President's Fleet Review'," it added.



--IANS

