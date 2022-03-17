Prepping your skin and hair for Holi

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 17 (IANSlife) With Holi around the corner, you need to be armed with the right skincare and haircare products to help you protect your skin and hair for the festival of colours.





Holi colours and the ensuring multiple washes are known to irritate sensitive skin and leave your scalp dry and hair lifeless. For this, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect combination of hair treatment and skincare to make Holi body-friendly for you.



Kama Ayurveda- Holi Hamper



Follow this Prep, Play & Protect guide to replenish your skin and hair from the Holi festivities.



Prep:



The following products are the perfect combination to get you ready for Holi:



Organic Coconut Oil / Almond Oil: Choose from either one of these 100 per cent pure and organic oils to massage onto your scalp. These are non-sticky and easily absorbed oils, that will protect the scalp from any irritants. The rich nutrients in these oils prevent scalp dehydration, especially due to harsh colours. Just apply these liberally before you step out to brave the colours.



Price- INR 895



Organic Sesame Oil: An all-natural oil that works as a good absorbent, it is a great massaging oil. The oil is a pure, natural and organic treatment that conditions, nourishes and smoothes from head to toe. This oil also helps to prevent tanning and damage caused by harmful UV radiation.



Price- INR 975



Play:



Natural Holi Colours, With Love From Avacayam



Created from used temple flowers that are freshly collected every day, these eco-friendly colours are a beautiful way to celebrate a safe skin Holi while sustainably recycling flower waste.



The colour comes complimentary with any purchase from March 8th to the 19th - online & offline.



REPLENISH & REPAIR

Post-celebrations, indulge in a cleanse and repair therapy by using the following products:



Hair:



Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Repair - Post Wash Hair Mask



Rose & Jasmine Hair Cleanser/: A perfectly safe mild natural hair cleanser free of SLES (Sulphates), Parabens, and Petrochemicals. Infused with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients that rebuild and revive dry, damaged hair.



Price- INR 1495



Bringadi Intensive Repair Post-Wash Hair Mask: Pamper your hair with this post-wash hair mask. Enriched with precious Ayurvedic herbs, this deep conditioning hair mask protects your hair. An ideal solution to mitigate damage caused by the holi colours.



Price- INR 825



Skin:



Kama Ayurveda- Jwalini Retexturising skin treatment oil



Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil: An oil-based cleanser enriched with the goodness of Kama Ayurveda's iconic Kumkumadi Oil. This clarifying, nourishing & illuminating cleansing oil lightly lathers into creamy foam to gently remove all impurities. This hydrating oil maintains the skin's natural barrier and imparts a much-needed natural glow post all that Holi play.



Price- INR 1995



Ubtan Soap Free Body Cleanser: Traditionally used after Ayurvedic treatments to clean skin, it makes for a great alternative to soap. A combination of finely powdered herbs, cereals and nuts like oatmeal, turmeric, neem, etc. help cleanse colours effectively.



Price- 1250



Jwalini Retexturising Skin Treatment Oil: This miracle oil contains costus and cardamom, which are known for their ‘Varneekarana' properties - the ability to soothe and treat irritation. Prescribed in Ayurveda as a treatment for baby-soft and healthy skin, this oil nourishes and rehydrates skin with love.



Price- INR 1625



