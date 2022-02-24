Prepared to deal with any challenge: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said the police force is "all prepared" to deal with "any challenge" that may emerge in the next ten years.



"We have prepared the action plans for 2022, 2024, and 2030 in this regard," said the Police chief while addressing the annual presser.



Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the 75th Raising Day had asked the Delhi Police to prepare a road map for the next 5 years and also an agenda for the next 25 years when it would celebrate a century of its founding.



The police chief said that the department has been reorganised into 14 verticals since September 25, last year, which was the first step of the same action plan.



The move, according to several officials, is a transformational change which will benefit the residents of the national capital as well as the police personnel.



The 14 verticals are -- Law and Order Division Zone-I (eastern, northern and central), Law and Order Division Zone-II (New Delhi, Southern and Western ranges), Traffic Management Division, Crime (EoW merged), Special Cell, intelligence Division, Protective Security Division, Human Resource Division, Community Policing and Media Cell Division, Provisioning and Financing Division, Vigilance and public transport Safety Division, Armed force Division and MD Delhi Police housing Corporation, Technology and project implementation Division and Licensing and Legal Division.



Among these Technology and project implementation, public transport Safety Division and Perception management were the new additions. Every vertical will be headed by a Special Commissioner.



Delhi has a population of 2 crore people apart from a floating population of 25-30 lakh. Vehicular population is 1.28 crore with over 1000 new registrations daily.



"In the backdrop of these figures the public-police ratio is 368 which is considered as one of the finest public-police ratios," Asthana said, adding that the Delhi Police's sanctioned strength is 94,358 personnel while the present strength is 78,363.



The Commissioner also said about the structural reforms done at the police station level. "Among several changes the most important was the merger of PCRs with police stations," said the top police official.



"It was done so that not only human resources are increased at police stations rather vehicles remain always present for the police staff to do patrolling, prevent crime or to attend to any distress call without any delay," Asthana added.



The Delhi Police had also, a couple of months ago, separated Law & Order and Investigation at every police station. "This was done so that the focus of the police personnel is not deviated from investigating any case. The prime reason was when any complainant reaches a police station, he should find a dedicated investigation team or officer attending to him," he asserted.



--IANS

