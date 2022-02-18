Prepare in the best possible way for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Chief coach Igor Stimac has urged the Indian football team to prepare in the best possible way for the third and final round qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, scheduled on June 8, 11, and 14 in Kolkata.



"We need to prepare in the best possible way for the final round qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023. I hope that the fans get an opportunity to be with us at the stadium, and cheer us to victory. We are very happy with the confidence the Asian Football Confederation has bestowed on us to host our group league matches in Kolkata," he said.



The announcement to host the qualifiers has been welcomed by the Indian team, and the coach Stimac.



The 6 group winners and the best 5 second-placed teams earn a ticket to the Asian Cup in China, which is slated to kick-off next year on June 16, 2023. The draw for the final leg of the qualifiers is scheduled for February 24.



Current AIFF Player of the Year, and central defender Sandesh Jhingan labelled it as a "great news".



"It's a huge bonus to get to host the final round of the qualifiers in India. Thanks to the AFC for believing in us, and thanks to the AIFF for making this happen. Playing such important games in your own backyard is always an added advantage, and that makes me happy," Sandesh said.



Sandesh said that the fans will get a chance to watch from the stands.



"I hope that the fans get to throng the stadium, and root for us. We need to go on to the pitch with not just support from the fans, but the entire country. The fans in Kolkata are extremely passionate, and it will be an extra motivation for the players," he added.



"We will do everything possible in our might to get the job done to provide happiness and pride to the fans. We are looking forward to it."



In preparation for the qualifiers in June, the Indian team will play two International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23, and 26, respectively.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu echoed the same feelings, mentioning it's an "advantage" to play at home.



"I am extremely happy that we are to play the qualifiers in Kolkata. We are all aware that it's the home of Indian Football, and it has been a so-called home ground for so many reasons. I think it will give us immense inspiration playing on our home soil. I just can't wait to get with the team, and start preparing. I pray that everyone stays free of injuries."



Gurpreet's compatriot Amrinder Singh complemented his teammates, saying that acquiring the right to host the qualifiers in Kolkata has been an "exemplary" job.



"It will be quite an achievement for India to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in consecutive editions as it hasn't ever happened before. In that sense, winning the bid, and organising it in Kolkata is so encouraging. As there were other nations who had bid to host the qualifiers, I want to express my gratitude to the Federation for making it possible for us," Amrinder said.



"Playing at home is always an added advantage. We need to make the most of it."



