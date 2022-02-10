Premier League to drop Covid-19 emergency measures

London, Feb 10 (IANS) The Premier League has decided to drop some of its Covid-19 emergency measures following a decision at Thursday's shareholder meeting.



"At today's Premier League Shareholders' meeting, it was decided to remove a number of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures from February 11. While the requirement to ensure social distancing indoors is maintained, restrictions such as wearing face coverings in indoor areas and limiting treatment time will be removed," the Premier League said in a statement.



"Lateral-flow testing for players and relevant club staff will revert to twice weekly from February 14. The Premier League's Covid -19 Emergency Measures remain under regular review, with the aim of them expiring at the end of this month," it added.



The rules had been relaxed last summer following the second wave of the virus, but were ramped up again as the Omicron variant hit the UK a few months later. The first batch of measures will be removed from February 11, while the rest will elapse at the end of the month.



