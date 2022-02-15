Pregnant Bihar woman, burnt alive 5 days ago, dies

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) An eight-month-old pregnant woman, who was burnt alive in Bihar's Darbhanga district on February 10, succumbed to her injuries in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday.



The deceased Pinki Jha, along with three of her family members, were burnt alive when a group of men, said to be around a dozen, attacked them.



The attackers partially demolished the house and then set the family members, including Pinki, on fire.



The condition of Pinki's brother Sanjiv Jha continues to be critical and the other two victims are stable, as per the hospital authorities.



The main accused, identified as Shiv Kumar Jha, is currently absconding. No arrests have been made so far.



The reason for the incident was a property dispute between Sanjay Jha and Shiv Kumar Jha, said the police. The former was living with his family in an old house located at the JM road under city police station.



"On the evening of February 10, Shiv Kumar Jha along with a group of men came to the house with an earth mover machine (JCB) to demolish it. This was strongly objected to by Sanjay Jha and his family. During the altercation, Shiv Kumar Jha and his men overpowered them," said Krishna Nandan Kumar, SDPO of Darbhanga (Sadar).



The incident was captured on mobile phones where four persons, including Pinki, could be seen being attacked and set on fire.



The victims were rescued by the local residents and taken to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Later on, they were shifted to the PMCH for better treatment.



"We have launched a manhunt for the accused. We have also initiated disciplinary action against SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh of the city police station and sent him to the lines following the direction of district SSP," the SDPO said.



