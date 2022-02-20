Preachers of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' dividing society, says Baghel

Amethi, Feb 20 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attacked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, saying that the latter "preaches about promoting harmony, but spreads hatred instead".



"In the Katha-Bhagwat (religious discourses), he (Yogi) says 'Dharma ki jai ho, adharma ka naash ho' (Long live the religion and evil should get destroyed). But instead of promoting harmony, he is spreading hatred," Baghel alleged while campaigning in support of Congress candidates in Sultanpur, Amethi and Rae Bareli.



"The UP CM preaches 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the whole world is one family. But through their act they are dividing the people," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said while addressing a public meeting in the Salon Assembly constituency.



He added that it is evident after the third phase of elections that the saffron party will be wiped out.



Questioning the BJP, Baghel said that the saffron party had promised in 2017 to double the income of farmers, give employment to 2 crore youth, transfer Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account, but he fulfilled none of them.



"How many farmers' income got doubled, how many unemployed got jobs and how many got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts," he asked.



The Congress leader said that the BJP does not raise questions on its governance, instead questions former Congress leaders who had sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.



The BJP does not have any answer to questions on demonetisation, GST, farmers' movement, he added.



Baghel further said that in a democracy, no one is more powerful than the people.



"If you want to get rid of inflation and unemployment, then you have to defeat the BJP," he said.



