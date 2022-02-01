Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam watch Lionel Messi-starrer PSG game in Paris

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Padma Shri Awardee Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam were in Paris to witness a Lionel Messi-starrer PSG game. This was the first time both Pramod and Sukant were watching a football game in a stadium outside India.



Unfortunately, the team they were supporting lost in penalty shootout and was knocked out of Coupe de France against Nice late on Monday.



"It was my first time watching a football match in a stadium outside India and the atmosphere was unreal. I have seen football on TV but watching it live in a stadium is just an experience one should not miss.



"With Messi being my favourite footballer, I got an opportunity to watch him play live. Even though they lost, I am sure he and the team will bounce back," an excited Pramod Bahgat told IANS over the phone.



Commenting on the same, Sukant Kadam said, "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Lionel Messi play. The atmosphere was unbelievable. I have never experienced anything like that. Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka made some incredible saves which helped them win the match."



Both Pramod and Sukant are currently training for the Spanish Para-Badminton International which will begin in the 2nd week of March 2022.



