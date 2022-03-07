Prabhas hints at 'Salaar' being a two-part action movie

Hyderabad, March 7 (IANS) Prabhas, who gained pan-India fame post 'Baahubali', is awaiting the release of his next biggie 'Radhe Shyam'. During his media interaction in Hyderabad, Prabhas hinted at one of the important aspects of his next movie.



Prabhas will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'. When quizzed about 'Salaar' being a two-part movie like 'KGF', Prabhas neither denied nor confirmed the news. This has resulted in most of the Telugu folks assuming that 'Salaar' will be made in two parts.



'Salaar' is an upcoming pan-India movie, which will be helmed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, while it is to be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.



Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, 'Salaar' will be dubbed in other languages as well. The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography will be handled by Bhuvan Gowda.



