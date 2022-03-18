Poster announces acting debut of Jr NTR's brother-in-law

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) 'RRR' actor Jr NTR's brother-in-law, Narne Nithiin, has made an entry into movies with the family drama 'Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru' directed by Satish Vegesna.



The first-look poster of the debutant is out, showing him in checked full-hand shirt, jeans and sports shoes. Narne Nithiin is the brother of NTR's wife Pranathi.



Going by the flamboyant first-look poster, it is apparent that Nithiin will be seen in a mass role in the movie, whose details have been kept under wraps. Shooting for the film is expected to start soon.



Produced by Sri Vedhakshara Movies, 'Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru' will feature the music of the Malayalam composer Kailas Menon.



--IANS

py/srb