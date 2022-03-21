Post budget MP cabinet meet to held in Pachmarhi

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a two-day brain storming cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi, a popular hill station in Narmadapuram district of the state.



The post annual budget cabinet meeting of thye Shivraj Singh government will be held on March 26-27, during which a detailed discussion on every development project of the state will be held. Usually, the state cabinet is held either at official residence or at the Secretariat in Bhopal, but the post budget cabinet will meet out of the state capital.



As per the agenda of the meeting, talks will revolve around the issue of development and making the Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. Making the state self-reliant has been a repeated slogan of chief minister Chouhan and his cabinet ministers.



On why state cabinet meeting is scheduled out of the state capital, a senior minister said, "Nothing of that sort should be read into it as such meetings were held at places other than Bhopal in the past as well."



As per the schedule, the chief minister, along with his 30 cabinet colleagues, will leave for Pachmarhi in a bus on Friday evening. They will return to Bhopal on March 27.



In Pachmarhi, Chouhan and other cabinet members will stay in a hotel operated by the state tourism department. "During the meeting, talks will be held on how to make the state self-reliant. Chouhan is also likely to hold one-on-one interaction with ministers," the chief minister's office said.



--IANS

pd/shb/