Post Adani takeover, Thiruvananthapuram airport seeing major facelift

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) The Adani Group, which took over control of the running of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here in October last year, oN Wednesday said the airport getting a major facelift and travellers can now experience state of art facilities at the all new luxurious lounge that has been now opened.



Named 'The Bird', the lounge, located at level 1 of the international terminal near gate number 5, endeavours to elevate one's comfort and ensure a seamless experience at the airport, it said.



Stylish interiors, which accentuate height, light and space, are a beautiful addition that would certainly please the travellers.



The lounge will offer a personalised service experience to the guests with great attention to detail in every aspect of hospitality.



Open 24/7, the services offered including seamless WiFi connectivity, business centre, flight information display system, special magazines, on screen entertainment and several other facilities.



Live counters and buffet for South, North Indian and continental cuisine are another atraction.



Meanwhile, of the four international airports in the state, if it was the Cochin International Airport Ltd hitherto considered the best for its facilities and connectivity, the Adani Group is leaving nothing to chance and a source in the know of things revealed that very soon the airport here will beat Cochin, as talks are in the final stages with several international airlines, which have been offered numerous facilities by the Adani Group.



The state of the art lounge is the first step in that direction.



--IANS

sg/vd