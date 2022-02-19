'Positive outcome for world sports': PM Modi on India hosting IOC session

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee's decision to award Mumbai the right to host the 2023 IOC Session was hailed as a historic occasion for India and world sports with political leaders, celebrities and sports stars expressing their joy on social media.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi led people in making their pleasure known as the news of Mumbai bagging the right to host the IOC session broke out.



"It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports: PM @narendramodi," the PMO informed in a tweet on Saturday.



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called it a historic moment for Indian sport.



"A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to ??? India in 2023! Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years. Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion," he tweeted.



Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics, said he was proud to be part of the Indian delegation, led by India's representative in IOC, Nita Ambani, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra that bagged the hosting rights for the IOC Session.



"The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!" Bindra tweeted.



India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, who represents the Nita Ambani-led Mumbai Indians in IPL, said the nation has moved a step closer to the dream of bringing the Olympics home.



"With India hosting the IOC Session 2023, we are a step closer to our dream of bringing the Olympics home. A specially proud moment for me as a Mumbaikar as well. Congratulations Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia!" Sharma said.



Sharma's deputy in the Test team, Jasprit Bumrah, another Mumbai Indians player, said India has once again scripted history.



"India is once again scripting history! We must all celebrate as Mumbai will, for the first time ever, play host to the IOC Session. Congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia for this incredible result. #StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023," he tweeted.



Sprinter Hima Das said it was a huge step towards fueling India's Olympic Movement.



"The IOC Session is coming to India -- a huge step towards fueling India's Olympic Movement. My heartiest congratulations to Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, @ianuragthakur, Nita Ambani Ji and @Abhinav_Bindra. Thanks for your continued support," she said.



India cricketer Shreyas Iyer also expressed his delight.



"Ready for you! Ending the week on a high, Mumbai has been picked to host the 2023 IOC Session. A big thank you to Mrs. Nita Ambani, @ianuragthakur,

Dr. Narinder Batra, @Abhinav_Bindra for giving us this moment of pride," he said.



Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said hosting the IOC Session will help Indian Olympic and Paralympic sport immensely.



"So pleased for the sport that the IOC session is coming to India in 2022. It will help Indian Olympic and Paralympic sports immensely .. congratulations @Nitaambani56," he tweeted in response to a message by the RIL Foundation.



Sprint queen PT Usha termed it a wonderful news. "Wonderful news to see the 140th #IOC Session set to be held in Mumbai. Many congratulations to IOA and all involved in making this possible. Looking forward to the further growth of the Olympic movement in our country," she tweeted.



--IANS

bsk/cs