Portuguese PM tests positive for Covid-19
Tue, 1 Feb 2022 1643731564000
Lisbon, Feb 1 (IANS) Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's Lusa News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Costa has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, it reported.
According to a statement released by Costa's office, the Prime Minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation.
