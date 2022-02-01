Follow Us:

Portuguese PM tests positive for Covid-19

The HawkTue, 1 Feb 2022 1643731564000
Lisbon, Feb 1 (IANS) Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's Lusa News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Costa has no symptoms and will be in isolation for seven days, it reported.

According to a statement released by Costa's office, the Prime Minister has informed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of his situation.

--IANS
int/khz/
Around the Web