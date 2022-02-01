Portronics launches LED projector 'Pico 10' in India

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Domestic consumer electronics brand Portronics on Tuesday launched its new compact smart music LED projector Pico 10 in the Indian market.



The projector is priced at Rs 29,990 and is available on Amazon.in, company's official website, and other leading online and offline stores.



"Crammed with some of the latest technologies the Portronics Pico 10 is an extremely compact and highly portable LED projector combined with a stereo wireless music system," the company said in a statement.



It features a powerful 280 Lumens LED lamp, and powered by Android 9.0. The Pico 10 can project images and videos up to a super large 150 inches on any surface.



The projector can produce up to 480p resolutions with distortion-free images and videos. Thanks to the Android OS and built-in Wi-Fi network, you can take your Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube and almost every entertainment app with you, wherever you go.



The Portronics Pico 10 also clubs in a stereo 5W wireless speaker system. Making things simpler to operate, the Pico 10 features keystone corrections to ensure the perfect dimensions when focusing on a wall or screen from various angles.



One can stream content directly from its HDMI Port or wirelessly using Miracast, or simply playback some movies or music using a USB pen drive, AUX or Bluetooth.



Packed with a large 5200mAh rechargeable battery, you can get a whopping 160 minutes of continuous non-interrupted binging, the company claims.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







