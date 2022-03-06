Policeman, 20 others injured in Srinagar grenade attack (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, March 6 (IANS) At least 21 people were injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.



Police sources said 21 people, including a policeman, were injured on Sunday when militants targeted a joint party of the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.



"The injured have been shifted to hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," a police source said.



The area has been cordoned off for searches, the source added.



--IANS

