Police solves Srinagar grenade attack case, 2 arrested

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have solved the grenade attack case in Srinagar's Amira Kadal by arresting two accused involved in the commission of terror act, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said the two-wheeler used in the commission of crime has also been seized.



On March 6, a grenade was thrown near Amira Kadal bridge leaving 36 civilians and two police personnel injured.



Police said keeping in view the heinous nature of the case, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).



"During the course of investigation, using modern means of investigation including analysis of the CCTV footages besides examination of some eye witnesses the investigation team was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act," police said.



"During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area."



Police said the first accused Mohd Bariq, resident of Koolipora, Khanyar was arrested from Khanyar, and his initial examination led to arrest to second accused Fazil Nabi Sofi, resident of Koolipora, Khanyar.



Police said investigations also revealed that the arrested accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley.



"As per their plan, the grenade was to be lobbed on the parked security vehicle but as the grenade was thrown from a moving two-wheeler, they missed the intended target and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine activities.



"Further, it was also revealed that this particular area was chosen due to the omnipresent chaos and turbulent traffic in this stretch of area due to unorganised vendors and stalls on the road," a police official said.



