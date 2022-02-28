PoK man held in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 28 (IANS) Indian army on Monday apprehended a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Mankote sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district, defence sources said.



Defence sources said that he was identified as Dilshan, 27, resident of Hajira in PoK.



"He was detained from Nangi Takri area of Mankote," a source said adding that he is being questioned.



--IANS

sq/vd