Plundering of public money by poll winners is serious challenge: Goa Guv

Panaji, Feb 17 (IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday lashed out at elected representatives for plundering public money after winning elections, while also highlighting the significance of an aged woman who was carried by her female relative to a polling booth during the February 14 Assembly polls in Goa.



"So, the civic conscious(ness) is there... this type of thing...suffering by a family for casting their vote! From my enquiry, I found that they are not connected to any political party," Pillai told reporters.



"At the same time, people who got the mandate, how they are changing their attitude and plundering the public money, it will be a serious challenge," he also said.



Pillai had posted the photograph published in a local newspaper on his Twitter feed on Wednesday.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also uploaded another photograph of the senior citizen on his official social media account.



"I salute (the) spirit of this elderly lady in coming out to vote! Examples like these make our democracy glorious! This election, there was a special drive to contact the voters in above 80 age group category as well as Persons with Disabilities to cast their votes from home. However, some energetic senior citizens chose to visit the polling booth instead!" Sawant said.



--IANS

maya/dpb

