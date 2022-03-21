Plane with 132 people on board crashes in China (Ld)

Beijing, March 21 (IANS) A China Eastern flight, carrying 132 people onboard, crashed on Monday in the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to emergency officials.



The Boeing 737 aircraft, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the regional emergency management department as saying.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, there were 123 passengers and nine crew members.



Rescuers have been assembled and were approaching the site.



The number of casualties were not immediately known.



Flight tracking sites said that the plane was in the air for just over an hour, the BBC reported.



According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on flight MU5735 showed it ended at 2.22 p.m., at an altitude of 3,225 ft.





--IANS

ksk/

