Piya Tripathi dons the uniform for 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Piya Tripathi will be seen playing the character of Head Constable Manju Singh in the crime show 'Crime Patrol 2.0'.



Expressing her excitement the actress says: "Manju Singh is a confident woman who has many shades to her character. She carries a very bubbly personality and is very fond of shayari but at the same time she has a very intense side to her and is very passionate about her duty towards the safety of the people."



The actress who was seen in shows such as 'Come On Yaar', 'Crime Hunt' and others shares more about her role in the show.



"Manju always tries to strike the right balance between her personal and professional life which truly makes her an inspiration to all the working women out there. I always wanted to play a cop at least once in my career because I am really proud of how they go beyond their duty to protect the citizens. Personally, there is a lot of learning for me - as an actor, as a civilian and as a working professional," she adds.



'Crime Patrol 2.0' will air Monday-Friday at 10 pm starting March 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr

