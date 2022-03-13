Pink ball Test: Not everyone can play in same manner, Pant backs his strengths, says Bumrah

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) After Rishabh Pant's attacking knock, which helped India extend their domination over Sri Lanka in the ongoing Pink Ball Test, India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said that not everyone can play in the same manner and the wicket-keeper batter backs his strengths and is getting more and more experienced with each passing day.



Adding another feather to his cap, Pant scripted history after hitting the fastest-ever half-century (50 off 28) by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game.



The wicket-keeper batter took the pitch out of the equation with an attacking approach and smashed seven boundaries and two sixes to reach the half-century mark in just 28 balls and break the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record. Kapil had scored a 30-ball 50 in the 1982 Test match against Pakistan in Karachi



"Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game-plan, so he has backed his strengths," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation.



"Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that's a positive sign for us," he added.



Bumrah, who took a historic five-for (5/24) to help India bowl out the visitors for 109 in their first innings, was also pleased with his performance.



"It feels good. When you play all three formats you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. But it's always good, this is the time when I got the opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team's success is always a great feeling," he said.



Asked about the Bengaluru pitch, the pacer said that it's not possible to get flat wickets everywhere and the challenging pitches will only help improve the confidence of batsmen.



"You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be the same. If there is some help for the bowlers, when you score runs on such a wicket gives you a lot of confidence. You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play, so whenever it's a challenge, you are always looking forward to that challenge," he said.



"The batsmen are no different. Nobody is complaining about the wicket, yes everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contributing because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence and when they play on a relatively flat wicket that will give them strength. So that is the mood in our camp," he said.



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's historic eighth five-wicket haul (5/24) followed by brilliant half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (67) and Rishabh Pant (50) helped India tighten their grip over Sri Lanka on the second day of the second and final Test.



Sri Lanka were 28/1 at stumps on Day 2, with Kusal Mendis (16) and Dimuth Karunaratne (10) unbeaten at the crease. They need 419 more runs to beat India with three days remaining in the match.



