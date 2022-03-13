Pink ball Test, Day 2: India declare second innings at 303/9

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) India declared their second innings at 303 for 9, setting Sri Lanka a target of 447 runs to save the second Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.



India rode on a brilliant half-century -- off 28 balls, the fastest-ever in Tests by an Indian batter, by Rishabh Pant, and a vital 67 off 87 balls by Shreyas Iyer to reach 303 for 9 before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings.



Brief scores: India 252 and 303-9 decl in 68.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 50, Shreyas Iyer 67; Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 4/78, Lasith Embuldeniya 3/87) vs Sri Lanka 109 lead by 446 runs.



--IANS



bsk