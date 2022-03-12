Pink Ball Test: India wins toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test (Pink Ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.



Speaking at the toss, Rohit informed that India have brought in Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav for this day/night match.



"We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and runs on the board are important. Axar Patel is fit and he comes in for Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after just one game," the Indian skipper said.



"When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. It is going to be a challenging Test match," he added.



On the other hand, Sri Lanka made two changes in their team, bringing in Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama in place of the injured Lahiru Kumar and Pathum Nissanka.



"The wicket is pretty dry and it will turn later on, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test. Nissanka and Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in," said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.



Playing XI:



Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.



India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.



--IANS



avn/akm