Pink Ball Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka reduce India to 93/4 at Tea

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan spinners wreaked havoc and reduced India to 93/4 at Tea in the second and final Test (Pink Ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.



Rishabh Pant (16 off 9) and Shreyas Iyer (1 off 6) were unbeaten at the crease when Tea was taken on Day 1.



After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run-out on 4. In the second over of the innings, there was an appeal for a leg-before against Agarwal that was turned down. Indian batters thought they could sneak in a run and Mayank ran down the pitch.



However, there was some confusion from Rohit at the other end and Sri Lankans took full advantage and ran Agarwal out.



Hanuma Vihari then joined Rohit Sharma at the crease. The duo added 19 runs for the second wicket before Lasith Embuldeniya induced an edge from Rohit and sent him packing on 15, leaving India in trouble at 29-2 after 9.3 overs.



However, Virat Kohli, who got loud cheers at his IPL homeground, and Vihari steadied the India innings. They added 47 runs for the third wicket before Vihari fell to Jayawickrama on 31. Soon, Kohli was also trapped in front of the wicket on 23 by Dhananjaya de Silva before the break.



For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva have taken a wicket apiece.



Brief Scores: India: 93/4 in 29 overs (Hanuma Vihari 31, Virat Kohli 23; Dhananjaya de Silva 1/1) vs Sri Lanka.



