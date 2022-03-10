Pinarayi Vijayan must now stop attacking Yogi: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) With the resounding poll victory of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at least now Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should stop criticising the former, said Kerala BJP President K. Surendran.



"People saw what Vijayan was saying against Yogi and even went to the extent of advising him that Uttar Pradesh must adopt the 'Kerala model'. Now we (BJP) will say Kerala should adopt the Uttar Pradesh model as the so-called Kerala model has been rejected by the people there," Surendran added.



During the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, a political war of words had broken out between the two Chief Ministers.



According to a video, Yogi told the people that their vote will decide the future of Uttar Pradesh.



The Uttar Pradesh CM said the state could soon become a "Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala" if the people repeat the mistake of not electing the BJP government back to power..



"Many good things have taken place in five years. Vote cautiously or the work done in the past five years will be ruined. Uttar Pradesh could become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal. This is a time for taking major decisions," Adityanath added.



The Kerala Chief Minister retorted to Yogi and wrote on his Twitter account, "If Uttar Pradesh turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and create a harmonious society in which people won't be killed in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of Uttar Pradesh would want."



Slamming the Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi, the Kerala BJP President said the Congress is on the verge of being routed from the country and now Gandhi can only dream of becoming the Prime Minister of Wayanad.



"The election results show the people of all five states have voted for Narendra Modi and the way he is charting the growth trajectory of the country," Surendran added.



--IANS

sg/khz/bg