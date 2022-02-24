Philippines logs 1,745 new Covid cases, death toll tops 56,000

Manila, Feb 24 (IANS) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,657,342.



The DOH said 188 more people died from Covid complications, bringing the country's death toll to 56,165. The DOH reported under 2,000 new cases for five straight days as the Omicron wave ebbed.



The Philippines has seen four waves of Covid infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 this year with 39,004 new cases.



The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people.



