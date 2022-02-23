Phase IV UP polls: 49.89% voting till 3 pm

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has recorded 49.89 per cent voting till 3 p.m. for the phase IV of the assembly polls, the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday said.



The Commission said the 49.89 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to reach.



Banda registered 50.07 per cent, Fatehpur 52.51 per cent, Hardoi 46.44 per cent, Kheri 52.98 per cent, Lucknow 47.83 per cent, Pilibhit 54.81 per cent, Rae Bareli 50.83 per cent, Sitapur 50.26 per cent while Unnao registered 47.31 per cent by 3 p.m.



Voters in the phase IV of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly are voting to select MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh are female and 966 are transgender voters.



There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.



