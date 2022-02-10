Petrol bomb hurled at TN BJP HQ, 1 detained

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The city police have taken into custody one person in connection with the alleged throwing of a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here.



According to the police on Wednesday midnight persons riding a two-wheeler had thrown the petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters.



Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.



Police said one person by the name Vinod has been taken into custody and the investigation into the attack was on.



