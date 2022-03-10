Peru Congress approves President's new cabinet

Lima, March 10 (IANS) Peru's Congress has approved President Pedro Castillo's latest appointments to his Council of Ministers, the fourth overhaul of his cabinet during his seven-month government.



"I thank Congress for granting a vote of confidence to the Ministerial Cabinet," Castillo posted on his Twitter account.



After a contentious legislative session that lasted about 10 hours, the opposition-dominated Congress voted 64 in favour and 58 against, with two abstentions, to approve the cabinet led by Anibal Torres as the new council president.



Castillo urged Congress to demonstrate that together with the executive branch they can "govern democratically", and through "political agreement" tackle the great challenges facing the country, which is bogged down by constant political confrontations between the two branches.



The vote of confidence was supported by the ruling Peru Libre party, as well as the majority of Accion Popular and Juntos por el Peru, and representatives of Somos Peru and Podemos Peru, while the two abstentions were from Alianza para el Progreso.



The right-wing Fuerza Popular, Renovacion Popular and Avanza Pais parties voted as a bloc against approval.



