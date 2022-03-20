Perpetrators of Exodus: Those who live by the sword, must die by it

Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) Those who perpetrated violence against the local Hindus during late 1989 and early 1990 have done little justice to their own families and their conscience.



Most of these perpetrators of cruelty and carnage have met their logical end.



The killings of Kashmiri Pandits were started by the first outfit of armed militants who called themselves the leaders of the JKLF which ostensibly stood for an independent, secular Kashmir.



The 'Hajy' group of the JKLF comprised Hamid Sheikh, Ashfaq Majid, Javaid Mir and Yasin Malik.



Bita Karate, the hitman who confessed to killing over 2 dozen Kashmiri Pandits belonged to the JKLF.



In his confession, Bita Karate has said he was carrying out the orders of his chief, Ashfaq Majid, who identified Pandit targets for him. If Karate killed some Pandits as so-called agents of Indian intelligence, he killed others as members of the RSS or the BJP.



Bita Karate is facing trial for killing of IAF officers. He was arrested by the NIA and is under detention.



Hamid Sheikh was killed by the security forces on November 20, 1992 in Aali Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.



Ashfaq Majid died when the grenade he aimed at the security forces exploded in his own hand on March 30, 1990.



Javaid Mir was arrested by the CBI on October 18, 2019 for killing IAF officers along with Yasin Malik in 1990.



Javaid Mir called 'Javaid Nalka' as he worked as a fitter in the PHE department before the eruption of militancy, was released on bail by the CBI court.



Yasin Malik is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and he is presently facing a trial for the murder of four IAF officers in January 1990.



Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the armed wing of the local Jamaat-e-Islami had its own brand of Kashmir Pandit killers for whom the elimination of the 'Infidels' was an important covenant of their religious belief.



The killer of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq was Mohammad Abdullah Bangroo. In addition to the Mirwaiz, Bangroo is believed to have killed some local Pandits as well. He was killed by the security forces in Barzula area of Srinagar in 1992.



Hilal Beg, the chief of Ikhwan-ul-Muslimeen, another terror group responsible for the persecution of Kashmiri Pandits, was killed on July 19, 1996 by the security forces in Shalteng area of Srinagar.



Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, husband of radical women group Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief, Asiya Andrabi, has been sentenced to life for the murder of human rights activist and social worker, Hriday Nath Wanchoo. He was killed in December 1992.



In a nutshell, the majority of the killers of local Pandits have either been killed by the security forces or are waiting their sentences in different courts of law.



The verdict by destiny is already written, you don't kill an innocent and expect to escape justice. Those who live by the sword, must die by it.



--IANS

sq/bg