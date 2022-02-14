People will answer those who think of making 'Devbhoomi' as 'Darul bhoomi': BJP

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) As the voting is in progress in Uttarakhand, the BJP on Monday hit back at Congress for indulging in communal politics by appealing for votes in the name of a mosque, and said that the people of five states will give answers to those who think of making 'Devbhoomi' as 'Darul bhoomi'.



Controversy erupted after the Uttarakhand Congress tweeted using a picture of Piran Kaliyar mosque late Sunday evening. The Uttarakhand Congress tweeted, "Congress is coming to Piran Kaliyar".



Hitting out at the Congress party, BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Congress party has only agenda of 'Muslim appeasement', 'Muslim University', holiday for Friday prayer for Muslim votes. Now appeal for votes in the name of the mosque in Devbhoomi. Not only people of Uttarakhand but from five states will give reply to those who think of making 'Devbhoomi' as 'Darul bhoom."



Sharing a screenshot of the Uttarakhand Congress's tweet, Lok Sabha member and national President of BJP youth wing Tejasvi Surya said, "With elections approaching, Congress is finally left with only one option: Communal Polarization."



BJP national in-charge of Information and Technology department, Amit Malvya tweeted, "Just before the elections in Uttarakhand, the Congress threw off the mask of secularism. The people of Devbhoomi will answer this with their vote."



National vice president of BJP youth wing, Neha Joshi tweeted, "They have no agenda other than polarization. If any party is communal in this country then it is @INCIndia."



National secretary of BJYM and in-charge of party youth wing in Uttarakhand, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, "Hijab came off the face of Congress just before voting."



Earlier, the BJP had alleged that Congress was trying to bring 'Hijab' in schools of 'Devbhoomi'. The BJP also alleged that the Congress has created the Muslim University controversy only to polarise the minority votes.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also promised implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand after winning the Assembly election.



Voting is underway for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Over 81 lakh voters in 70 Assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates, which includes over 150 independents.



In 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 57 of the 70 seats. The Congress won 11 and two independents won from their Assembly segments.



