People rescue TN couple from being kidnapped by girl's parents

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) A young couple in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was allegedly kidnapped by the parents of the girl for marrying against their wishes.



As the car the couple was being taken away in stopped near a traffic signal on Wednesday evening, the couple shouted for help. Hearing their shouts the passersby intervened and helped the couple escape from the car.



The police arrived at the scene and upon questioning it was revealed that the young couple, Vignesh (22) and Sneha (18), belonging to the Gounder and Nadar caste had married recently against the wishes of their parents and the parents of the girl along with their relatives were trying to kidnap her.



The couple told the police that they were in love with each other and had registered their marriage in Coimbatore on March 1 and had visited the Servampatti police station to inform them that their marriage was consensual.



However, the bride's family also reached the police station.



The family of Sneha, including her parents, informed the couple that they had accepted their marriage but wanted to take them to Thoothukudi, which was the girl's hometown.



When the couple sat in the car, they found that one of the relatives was carrying weapons and as the car reached the Lakshmi Mill traffic junction, the couple shouted for help and were promptly saved by the people.



Race Course police took the couple and other people in the car, including the girl's parents to the police station.



After preliminary questioning, the couple, among others were released and asked to appear before the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, on Thursday.



Caste-related attacks and honour killings are rampant in Tamil Nadu and people marrying out of their castes is still a taboo in the state with violent repercussions for young couples depending on the caste hierarchy.



