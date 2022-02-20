People of Karhal made BJP's contest easy: SP Singh Baghel

New Delhi/Karhal, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP candidate from Karhal assembly constituency S.P. Singh Baghel on Sunday said that the people of Karhal have made BJP's contest easy here.



Speaking to INAS, he said that earlier political parties used to field candidates and voters used to elect them, but this time the people of this constituency have become office bearers of the BJP and all of them have become S.P. Singh Baghel. Election in this constituency has become a mass movement and there was an undercurrent against the Samajwadi Party here.



Responding to a question he said, "The fortress will become a pit after March 10 but till then they can say that Karhal is their fortress. There is a silent revolution here. People are not speaking because of the hooliganism of the SP cadre and they want to change the hegemony of one party. That is the reason people are voting silently in favour of BJP."



"This is not the first time that the fortress of SP will be demolished. Dimple Yadav lost both Kannauj and Firozabad, Dharmedra Yadav and Akshaya Yadav also lost from these seats in the past, so can you say that Kannauj and Firozabad as their stronghold?" he asked. He also said that they (SP) will lose Shikohabad, Sirsaganj and Jasrana.



Replying to a question whether he has been able to make inroads into the Yadav vote bank, Baghel said there are large numbers of poor beneficiaries among the Yadav, they will support the BJP because these welfare schemes are not based on the caste system and purely based on economic condition.



"The poor have got houses under PM Aawas Yojana, toilets, five kg free rations to each one for the last 18 months and those with small land holding must have received the 10th instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. They understand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre and Yogi Adiyanath led state government's welfare schemes are not based on the caste equations," Baghel further said.



Detailing out the schemes, he also said that the labourers are getting Rs 75,000 for the marriage of their daughters, Rs 35,000 each on the birth of first and second girl child while the students of various classes are getting scholarship from class one and up to PhD every month.



Baghel also said that the recent visit of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to Karhal indicated that Akhilesh Yadav is losing from here.



"Neta ji is not going anywhere in any constituency in the last two phases. He is ill but he visited Karhal on February 17 and had to seek support for Akhlesh. It means that Akhilesh is losing this election from Karhal, the public understands the psychology, Baghel remarked.



--IANS

ams/skp/