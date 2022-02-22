Pele to remain in hospital due to infection

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 22 (IANS) Brazilian football legend Pele will remain in hospital beyond a scheduled stay because of a urinary infection, doctors treating him said on Tuesday (IST).



The 81-year-old was admitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital on February 13 to continue chemotherapy after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September.



"His clinical conditions are stable and his release should take place in the next few days," read a statement issued by the hospital.



In January, the former Santos and New York Cosmos star said he was feeling well and ready for "the next game", alluding to upcoming chemotherapy sessions, Xinhua reports. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.



He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.



